2024 July 15 11:42

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal surpasses throughput of 5 mln TEUs

The cumulative throughput at the CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal surpassed 5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) on July 5, with the successful departure of the CSCL Neptune container ship, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council's release.



Located within Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port, the terminal is a joint venture between China's COSCO Shipping Ports (CSP) and Abu Dhabi Ports.

Since it opened in December 2018, the terminal has been designed to handle an annual capacity of 2.5 million TEUs, a measurement term for shipping containers. Currently, the terminal operates over 20 international shipping routes, connecting to more than 60 ports around the world.

The terminal aims to develop into a smart port by upgrading automation facilities and continuously promoting green, low-carbon initiatives, thereby contributing to the rollout of the Belt and Road Initiative in Arab countries.