  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 14 13:06

    Lummus and MOL Group begin engineering execution on advanced waste plastic recycling plant in Hungary

    Underscores Lummus and MOL’s commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the circular economy

    Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, says that together with MOL Group, the leading integrated Central Eastern European oil and gas corporation, it has commenced of the design phase for the first Lummus Advanced Waste Plastic Recycling unit.  

    The first plant, which will be located at MOL Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. in Tiszaújváro, Hungary, will have a processing capacity of 40,000 tons of mixed waste plastics per annum and will produce circular petrochemical building blocks which MOL will process in their petrochemical facility. The plant will also feature advanced greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction design elements, including a fully electric pyrolysis reactor which will result in zero direct scope 1 emissions from the unit during normal operation.

    “This is another milestone for Lummus and MOL Group, and a significant step towards increasing the circularity of our industry,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology. “We are leveraging Lummus’ innovative technology and MOL’s operational excellence to further our joint commitment of providing sustainable solutions that address global plastic waste challenges."

    Chemical recycling of plastics is part of MOL’s commitment to collect close to 5 million tonnes of municipal solid waste, which includes the treatment and related investments. MOL has committed to drive circularity and has recently invested in addressing waste plastics recycling in Central Europe. As a result, MOL will be able to offer a wide range of sustainable compounds for various industries, including the automotive, construction, building and packaging sectors.

    “The chemical industry will also play an important role in kick-starting the circular economy and accelerating the smart transition. This is why MOL Group has been paying special attention to this area for years, with increasing results. With the construction of a pyrolysis plant with a capacity of 40,000 tons, we are taking a very important step forward in the field of plastics recycling. Lummus pyrolysis technology will enable us to transform plastic waste into high-value chemicals and raw materials, providing a new response to the challenges of waste management. This collaboration demonstrates our industrial competitiveness and our commitment to a sustainable future.” said Gabriel Szabó, Executive Vice President of Downstream, MOL Group.

    This project is part of the partnership Lummus and MOL announced in 2023 to deploy and integrate chemical recycling of plastics at MOL’s assets in Hungary and Slovakia. Lummus’ Green Circle business unit is providing MOL advanced waste plastic pyrolysis technology, which effectively converts plastic waste into high-value chemicals and feedstocks, creating circularity. This technology is a proven, reliable, economically attractive solution to address the global plastic waste problem, which offers additional environmental benefits such as a lower carbon footprint and the elimination of char production. Lummus will also provide its experience and expertise in steam cracking, catalytic cracking and residue processing technology to ensure that integration with MOL’s existing assets is optimized.

    Green Circle concentrates and expands Lummus Technology’s capabilities to capture new opportunities in the energy transition and circular economy. Green Circle is a leader in providing economically and technically sound solutions to: process solid wastes containing plastics; process various renewable bio-based feedstocks to value-added chemicals, polymers and fuels; decarbonize refinery and petrochemicals assets; and expand production of blue hydrogen and biofuels.

    About Lummus

    Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide.

    About MOL Group

    MOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 14

15:17 FMC issues request for additional information regarding Gemini agreement
13:06 Lummus and MOL Group begin engineering execution on advanced waste plastic recycling plant in Hungary
10:51 Chinese line launches new Arctic container service to Arkhangelsk
09:49 Malta PM tours Abela toured MSC World Europa officially inagurates Valletta shore power

2024 July 13

15:47 €11 million for 1-MW Dynamic Electrolyser Unit
14:11 PSA Group and Singapore mitigate impact of global supply chain disruptions
12:23 NREL: Offshore wind turbines offer path for clean hydrogen production
10:06 MMMCZCS releases a technical, environmental, and techno-economic analysis of the impacts of vessels preparation and conversion

2024 July 12

18:00 Qingdao Port International to buy oil terminal assets for $1.30 billion
17:36 Saipem signs framework agreement with bp for offshore activities in Azerbaijan
17:06 AG&P LNG and BK LNG Solution signs an agreement to bring BKLS's first LNG spot cargo into China
16:31 Allseas removes final Brent platform with historic lift
15:58 ZPMC Qidong Marine Engineering launches the world’s largest FPSO bow section for Petrobras
15:25 MSC acquires Gram Car Carriers
14:58 ABP boosts marine capability through pilot launch upgrades
14:34 Fincantieri receives ISO 31030 attestation from RINA
13:52 Second new dual-fuel fast Ro-Pax ferry to enter service for Balearia after successful sea trials
13:24 ADNOC deploys AIQ’s world-first RoboWell AI solution in offshore operations
12:59 ABS issues AIP for new gangway design from Pengrui and COSCO
11:38 Port of Long Beach data project receives $7.875 mln to speed goods delivery
11:15 ZeroNorth to provide its eBDN solution on 12 barges operated by Vitol Bunkers in Singapore
10:46 Seatrium secures customer contract agreement from Teekay Shipping for the repairs and upgrades of a fleet of vessels
10:14 Liquid Wind and Uniper enter into strategic partnership to accelerate the development of eFuels

2024 July 11

18:06 Yanmar and Amogy to explore ammonia-to-hydrogen integration for decarbonized marine power
17:36 COSCO Shipping receives first 7500 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC
17:06 Monjasa adds two tankers and targeting West Africa’s offshore industry
16:34 Biden administration announces funding for 15 small shipyards in 12 states
16:10 Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization attracts nearly $1.7bln of investment in ports, maritime sector
15:52 The added value of Chinese port cities up to US$869.05 bln in 2023
15:25 HD Hyundai becomes first Korean shipbuilder to sign MSRA with US Navy
13:41 NovaAlgoma orders the world’s largest cement carrier
13:21 Steerprop selected to provide comprehensive propulsion systems for world's largest cable-laying vessel
12:41 Integrated Wartsila propulsion package supports decarbonisation and efficiency goals for James Fisher tankers
12:36 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 28, 2024
12:10 Valencia Port Authority signs an agreement with C.N.E. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells to promote hydrogen research
11:41 Long Beach, Los Angeles ports partner for zero-emissions future
11:16 Iraq to establish maritime single window for major ports
10:46 James Fisher completes its largest decommissioning project to date

2024 July 10

18:00 MET Group secures long-term US LNG source from Shell
17:36 bp, Mitsui, Shell and TotalEnergies join to ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project
17:06 HD Hyundai Samho extends a pier at its shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla
16:45 Panama Canal plans new $1.6bn reservoir to address water shortages
16:25 Ocean Power Technologies signs agreement with AltaSea to advance wave power projects
15:52 WinGD completes type approval testing for new short-stroke engine size
15:32 PIL has the most reliable schedule among the top 12 container lines in Q2 2024
14:56 Fincantieri celebrates the keel laying of the first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts at the shipyard in Ancona
14:20 Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1
13:43 MOL announces delivery of bulk carrier Green Winds, 2nd vessel equipped with wind challenger hard sail propulsion system
13:23 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower deploy wind-assisted propulsion technology on vessel that set sail this month
12:43 MEYER WERFT to build Disney Wish-сlass сruise ship for Oriental Land Company to operate in Japan
12:25 South African Maritime Safety Authority try to rescue a cargo ship that ran aground on Cape west coast
11:50 SAAM Terminals partners with Next Port AI to boost digital solutions in ports
11:10 HD Korea Shipbuilding launches translation service for foreign workers
10:41 Kelvin Hughes awarded second phase VTS Radar System contract by Port of Marseille Fos
10:07 Hengli Group to invest an additional 9.2 billion RMB to build the Hengli Heavy Industry Industrial Park
09:46 X-Press Feeders starts Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol

2024 July 9

18:04 A historical replica of the Russian frigate Shtandart was denied access to Finistère ports
17:26 Freight rates for VLCC from the US to the key Asian market down more than 20 per cent since late May
17:06 Boskalis to acquire all remaining shares in Smit Lamnalco
16:42 Gautam Adani plans to build ships at Mundra Port
16:19 Singapore port congestion threatens to gum up global trade
15:56 Eastern Shipbuilding awarded contract to construct four escort tugs for Saltchuk
15:39 Ports in Texas assess the damage from Hurricane Beryl
14:12 Berge Bulk announced the successful installation of four emissions-reducing Rotor Sails on the Valemax ore carrier
13:54 Wartsila simulators to support Singapore's Wavelink Maritime Institute with preparing crew for shipping's sustainable fuels
13:24 MPA and NYK form partnership to advance maritime sustainability, digitalisation and manpower development
12:43 H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU car carrier
12:12 Value Maritime to decarbonise two ForestWave general cargo sister ships
11:42 DNV rules create new in-operation class framework, enable hydrogen vessels and on-board carbon capture
10:45 Danaos orders five container vessels with an aggregate price of $509 million