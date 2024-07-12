  The version for the print
  • 2024 July 12 18:00

    Qingdao Port International to buy oil terminal assets for $1.30 billion

    Qingdao Port International agreed to purchase assets from Rizhao Port and Yantai Port for 9.44 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) as part of its restructuring efforts, according to Reuters. 

    Additionally, Qingdao Port said it is seeking to raise an additional 2 billion yuan through the issuance of new class A shares. Hong Kong-listed Qingdao Port is purchasing the entire stake in Rizhao Port Oil Terminal, a 50% stake in Rizhao Shihua Crude Oil Terminal Co, a 53.9% stake in Shandong United Energy Pipeline Transportation and a 51% stake in Shandong Gangyuan Pipeline Logistics, on a conditional basis. 

    The company will pay 4.81 billion yuan by issuing around 697.3 million class A shares, and 4.63 billion yuan will be paid in cash, Qingdao Port said. These steps are subject to shareholder approval as per the Hong Kong listing rules.

2024 July 12

17:36 Saipem signs framework agreement with bp for offshore activities in Azerbaijan
17:06 AG&P LNG and BK LNG Solution signs an agreement to bring BKLS's first LNG spot cargo into China
16:31 Allseas removes final Brent platform with historic lift
15:58 ZPMC Qidong Marine Engineering launches the world’s largest FPSO bow section for Petrobras
15:25 MSC acquires Gram Car Carriers
14:58 ABP boosts marine capability through pilot launch upgrades
14:34 Fincantieri receives ISO 31030 attestation from RINA
13:52 Second new dual-fuel fast Ro-Pax ferry to enter service for Balearia after successful sea trials
13:24 ADNOC deploys AIQ’s world-first RoboWell AI solution in offshore operations
12:59 ABS issues AIP for new gangway design from Pengrui and COSCO
11:38 Port of Long Beach data project receives $7.875 mln to speed goods delivery
11:15 ZeroNorth to provide its eBDN solution on 12 barges operated by Vitol Bunkers in Singapore
10:46 Seatrium secures customer contract agreement from Teekay Shipping for the repairs and upgrades of a fleet of vessels
10:14 Liquid Wind and Uniper enter into strategic partnership to accelerate the development of eFuels

2024 July 11

18:06 Yanmar and Amogy to explore ammonia-to-hydrogen integration for decarbonized marine power
17:36 COSCO Shipping receives first 7500 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC
17:06 Monjasa adds two tankers and targeting West Africa’s offshore industry
16:34 Biden administration announces funding for 15 small shipyards in 12 states
16:10 Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization attracts nearly $1.7bln of investment in ports, maritime sector
15:52 The added value of Chinese port cities up to US$869.05 bln in 2023
15:25 HD Hyundai becomes first Korean shipbuilder to sign MSRA with US Navy
13:41 NovaAlgoma orders the world’s largest cement carrier
13:21 Steerprop selected to provide comprehensive propulsion systems for world's largest cable-laying vessel
12:41 Integrated Wartsila propulsion package supports decarbonisation and efficiency goals for James Fisher tankers
12:36 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 28, 2024
12:10 Valencia Port Authority signs an agreement with C.N.E. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells to promote hydrogen research
11:41 Long Beach, Los Angeles ports partner for zero-emissions future
11:16 Iraq to establish maritime single window for major ports
10:46 James Fisher completes its largest decommissioning project to date

2024 July 10

18:00 MET Group secures long-term US LNG source from Shell
17:36 bp, Mitsui, Shell and TotalEnergies join to ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project
17:06 HD Hyundai Samho extends a pier at its shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla
16:45 Panama Canal plans new $1.6bn reservoir to address water shortages
16:25 Ocean Power Technologies signs agreement with AltaSea to advance wave power projects
15:52 WinGD completes type approval testing for new short-stroke engine size
15:32 PIL has the most reliable schedule among the top 12 container lines in Q2 2024
14:56 Fincantieri celebrates the keel laying of the first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts at the shipyard in Ancona
14:20 Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1
13:43 MOL announces delivery of bulk carrier Green Winds, 2nd vessel equipped with wind challenger hard sail propulsion system
13:23 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower deploy wind-assisted propulsion technology on vessel that set sail this month
12:43 MEYER WERFT to build Disney Wish-сlass сruise ship for Oriental Land Company to operate in Japan
12:25 South African Maritime Safety Authority try to rescue a cargo ship that ran aground on Cape west coast
11:50 SAAM Terminals partners with Next Port AI to boost digital solutions in ports
11:10 HD Korea Shipbuilding launches translation service for foreign workers
10:41 Kelvin Hughes awarded second phase VTS Radar System contract by Port of Marseille Fos
10:07 Hengli Group to invest an additional 9.2 billion RMB to build the Hengli Heavy Industry Industrial Park
09:46 X-Press Feeders starts Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol

2024 July 9

18:04 A historical replica of the Russian frigate Shtandart was denied access to Finistère ports
17:26 Freight rates for VLCC from the US to the key Asian market down more than 20 per cent since late May
17:06 Boskalis to acquire all remaining shares in Smit Lamnalco
16:42 Gautam Adani plans to build ships at Mundra Port
16:19 Singapore port congestion threatens to gum up global trade
15:56 Eastern Shipbuilding awarded contract to construct four escort tugs for Saltchuk
15:39 Ports in Texas assess the damage from Hurricane Beryl
14:12 Berge Bulk announced the successful installation of four emissions-reducing Rotor Sails on the Valemax ore carrier
13:54 Wartsila simulators to support Singapore's Wavelink Maritime Institute with preparing crew for shipping's sustainable fuels
13:24 MPA and NYK form partnership to advance maritime sustainability, digitalisation and manpower development
12:43 H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU car carrier
12:12 Value Maritime to decarbonise two ForestWave general cargo sister ships
11:42 DNV rules create new in-operation class framework, enable hydrogen vessels and on-board carbon capture
10:45 Danaos orders five container vessels with an aggregate price of $509 million
10:14 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in Seaber.io, specialising in the digitalisation of bulk shipping

2024 July 8

18:02 Port of Hamburg named "Best Global Seaport"
17:30 Amsterdam will reduce number of sea cruises by half in 2026 and aims for the terminal to leave the city in 2035
17:10 Pantheon Tankers ship damaged after hitting reef off the Cayman Islands
16:48 Fratelli Cosulich orders two chemical bunkering tankers at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
16:24 Maersk charters four 8,700 TEU container ships from SFL Corporation
15:53 Valencia Containerised Freight Index decreases in June by 1.30% to 1,585.67 points
15:30 KBR green ammonia technology selected by OCIOR Energy in India