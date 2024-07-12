2024 July 12 17:06

AG&P LNG and BK LNG Solution signs an agreement to bring BKLS's first LNG spot cargo into China

AG&P LNG, a global leader in LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure, and BK LNG Solution (BKLS), a leading provider of comprehensive LNG solutions based in Singapore, completed an agreement to introduce the first spot cargo into China, underscoring their joint commitment to meeting China's exponential LNG demand growth. This significant milestone was celebrated with a signing ceremony on 11th July 2024, with cargo delivery by end of August 2024, according to The Manila Times.

The partnership signifies a pivotal moment for both AG&P LNG and BKLS, highlighting their strategic alignment in enhancing LNG supply reliability in China. AG&P LNG, renowned for its robust capabilities in LNG supply, terminals, and logistics, will leverage its global LNG sourcing expertise to ensure efficient and secure delivery of LNG to the Chinese market.



In addition to the spot cargo transaction, AG&P LNG and BKLS has agreed to collaborate on Small Scale LNG (ssLNG) initiatives, utilizing the terminal at Cai Mep, Vietnam for breakbulk into China using small LNG carriers and ISO containers.

AG&P LNG is a global leader in developing and running LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions. AG&P provides the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new and growing markets.

BK LNG Solution (BKLS) is a Singapore-based company specializing in providing comprehensive LNG solutions, dedicated to meeting global energy demands through innovation and sustainable practices. Leveraging its extensive network and expertise, BKLS delivers customized LNG solutions to international markets.