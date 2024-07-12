2024 July 12 14:58

ABP boosts marine capability through pilot launch upgrades

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest and leading ports operator, has announced an important programme of capability upgrades of its latest series of pilot launches, according to the company's release. The launches, produced by UK-based vessel builder Goodchild Marine, are already highly capable assets but the upgrades – incorporating a number of suggestions from ABP’s own pilots and marine teams – take the safety, effectiveness and sustainability of the launches to the next level.

The capability enhancement programme includes increasing the number of larger vessels from three to five in the fleet. The new vessels replace those averaging around a 25-year vintage. The ORC pilot boat range with its beak bow planing-hull design has proven to deliver a significant improvement to seakeeping, crew safety, comfort, handling, fuel efficiency and emissions reduction in line with the latest regulations.

The capability upgrade programme is being applied to the £10+ million nine vessel fleet purchase of ORC craft from Goodchild Marine. The programme will see the fleet composition being upgraded from six 136 vessels and three larger 171 craft to four 136 and five 171 craft. The programme will also incorporate a range of practical improvements suggested by our Marine crews and pilots.

Six vessels have already entered into service and proving their worth not just in the performance of the core pilotage role but also through delivering improved maritime safety.