2024 July 12 14:34

Fincantieri receives ISO 31030 attestation from RINA

Fincantieri is the first company in Italy to obtain the ISO 31030 attestation, a prestigious recognition awarded by RINA and acknowledged globally, according to the company's release.

In the past year alone, Fincantieri employees undertook approximately 25,000 trips across 40 countries and five continents.



Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated, “We are extremely proud to be the first in Italy to obtain the ISO 31030 attestation. This achievement testifies to our dedication to employee safety and well-being and positions us as pioneers in the sector. The safety and well-being of our people are central to our daily actions and represent one of the fundamental pillars of our industrial plan, as well as a key aspect of our ESG practices, where 'S' stands not only for social but also for safety”.



Carlo Luzzatto, CEO and General Manager of RINA, commented, “The ISO 31030 attestation, which RINA operates in line with its general accreditations, allows organizations which apply this virtuous model to obtain validation and evidence of what they have done in terms of travel risk management.”



Fincantieri continues to invest in initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety of its employees and improving working conditions across all shipyards. The company is a pioneer in implementing advanced technologies for worker safety and protection.