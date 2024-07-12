2024 July 12 13:24

ADNOC deploys AIQ’s world-first RoboWell AI solution in offshore operations

ADNOC announced the deployment of RoboWell, AIQ’s pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) autonomous well-control solution, in its operations at the offshore NASR field, according to the company's release.

Deployed in partnership with AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion delivering transformative solutions to the energy sector, RoboWell uses cloud-based AI algorithms to autonomously operate wells that self-adjust according to changing conditions. This enhances the safe operation of the well, improves efficiency, reduces the need for travel and physical interventions, and so minimizes emissions.

Located 130 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi, NASR is a fully digital offshore field that uses a suite of technology solutions to maximize production and minimize emissions. RoboWell has been deployed across an initial 10 wells at NASR, with further deployment of the AI solution scheduled at over 300 wells across ADNOC’s offshore and onshore operations this year.



RoboWell was developed by AIQ and ADNOC’s Thamama Excellence Center, a state-of-the-art hub that leverages big data, digitalization and smart analytics to help access hydrocarbon resources and unlock greater value from existing reservoirs. RoboWell was first deployed in 2023 at the onshore NEB field, ADNOC’s first "smart field", which has pioneered the implementation of industry-leading AI-enabled advanced technologies.