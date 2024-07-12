2024 July 12 12:59

ABS issues AIP for new gangway design from Pengrui and COSCO

ABS has issued approval in principle (AIP) to Nantong Pengrui Offshore Technology Co., Ltd and COSCO Shipping Shipyard (Nantong) Co., Ltd. for its novel design of an offshore access gangway, according to the company's release.

The motion compensated, active and passive, gangway design offers a solution for the growing demand for efficient access for service operation vessels (SOVs) supporting wind turbines and offshore platforms.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



Later this year, the gangway will be permanently fixed on the BOE DEMPSEY, a platform support vessel currently converting into a construction service operation vessel that will support wind farms in the South China Sea.