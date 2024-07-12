2024 July 12 11:38

Port of Long Beach data project receives $7.875 mln to speed goods delivery

A comprehensive Port of Long Beach digital platform being designed to help speed cargo deliveries across the US, the Supply Chain Information Highway, is getting an infusion of funding from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, according to the company's release.

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced a $7.875 million grant for the Port’s data system. Funding is expected to help build out a variety of functions including export and rail cargo visibility, user authentication and data security, the exchange of data between foreign ports, truck appointments and a number of future project enhancements that will enhance operational efficiency and customer service.

The Supply Chain Information Highway will enable stakeholders to make scheduling, planning and operational decisions prior to cargo arrival, making the delivery of goods more efficient and cost effective. The cloud-based system is anticipated to be compatible with similar data-sharing platforms across the maritime logistics industry, including at major California ports, supporting improved supply chain resilience, goods movement efficiency, emissions reductions, and economic competitiveness.



The Port of Long Beach has partnered with a tech firm, St. Louis-based UNCOMN, to create the Supply Chain Information Highway. UNCOMN is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to provide cloud services and cloud hosting for the data.



The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually. In 2024, industry leaders named it “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for the sixth consecutive year. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.3 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.