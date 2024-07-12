2024 July 12 11:15

ZeroNorth to provide its eBDN solution on 12 barges operated by Vitol Bunkers in Singapore

Technology company ZeroNorth is now providing its eBDN (electronic bunker delivery note) solution on 12 barges operated by Vitol Bunkers in Singapore for supply to its shipping customers, according to MPA's release.

The deployment of eBDN will help Vitol Bunkers streamline workflows, eliminate the risk of manual errors, enhance efficiencies and reduce costs. The rollout also supports the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) goal of enabling digitalised bunkering.

As one of the world’s largest bunkering ports, Singapore announced the launch of its digital bunkering initiative in November 2023. The MPA is planning to make eBDN mandatory to enhance collaboration between bunker buyers and suppliers, enable better reporting of emissions and achieve time and cost savings. After comprehensive testing to validate its regulatory compliance functionality, data accuracy and security, the MPA granted ZeroNorth’s eBDN solution whitelisting approval.

ZeroNorth currently serves 56 barges and 10 customers in Singapore. The continued adoption of eBDN will enable more and more suppliers and buyers to see the benefits of digitalised bunkering, avoiding delays and inaccuracies across the value chain.

Vitol Bunkers operates across major shipping and trading locations to offer ship and fleet owners worldwide access to quality marine fuels.

The ZeroNorth platform provides a range of software solutions that are helping the global shipping industry cut emissions and reduce its impact on the climate, whilst maintaining commercial performance. ZeroNorth offers one platform with multiple services and is an industry leading software developer, which interconnects data into insights and actions, optimising global trade for cargo owners, vessel owners, commercial operators, charterers, and bunker suppliers. The company’s software offers a full range of services which support the value chain to increase earnings and reduce CO2 emissions.