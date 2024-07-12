2024 July 12 10:46

Seatrium secures customer contract agreement from Teekay Shipping for the repairs and upgrades of a fleet of vessels

Seatrium Limited has secured a Favoured Customer Contract agreement from Teekay Shipping (Australia) (Teekay), marking its first long-term strategic partnership agreement with a leading ship management company for the repairs and upgrades of a fleet of vessels under its Australia Defence Maritime Support Services Program (DMSSP), according to the company's release.

The contract, which includes the refit of a series of vessels over the next two years, will see Seatrium collaborating closely with Teekay in joint planning, information sharing, and leveraging mutual experience to facilitate the successful execution of these projects.

Teekay Australia provides vessel operation services for various vessels under the contracts with the Australian Government. Teekay is responsible to deliver all constituent support capabilities: vessel operations, engineering support, maintenance support, supply support, crewing and training and provide support services. Teekay Australia also acted as Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Contractor to Santos, to manage pre-docking, docking execution works and re-delivery of the FPSO Ningaloo. Teekay Australia has also provided vessel operations, including technical management and full crewing services, to prominent customers such as BHP, Shell, BP; and Teekay Offshore (subsequently Altera Infrastructure) for their FSOs Dampier Spirit, Falcon Spirit, Pattani Spirit, and Suksan Salamander.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.