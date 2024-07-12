2024 July 12 10:14

Liquid Wind and Uniper enter into strategic partnership to accelerate the development of eFuels

Liquid Wind and Uniper announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement, to further accelerate the development of eFuel facilities to produce fossil-free eMethanol, according to the company's release.

As part of the collaboration, Liquid Wind and Uniper will execute and evaluate opportunities to work together on plant development, power supply and the off-take of eMethanol to complement Liquid Wind’s ongoing development business. As a leading European energy company, Uniper sees the large-scale production of eFuel plants as essential to the ongoing transformation to a low-carbon society.

As part of the collaboration, Liquid Wind could be contracted to provide development services for Uniper's future eFuel plants. In return, Uniper could also have the opportunity to supply the plants with fossil-free electricity and also procure eMethanol for commercial distribution. The partnership supports Liquid Wind's market strategy to develop, operate and expand eFuel plants globally.



Liquid Wind is a leading developer of eFuel facilities with a vision to reduce the world’s dependency on fossil fuel. Liquid Wind has a solid pipeline of projects in development in the Nordics with the goal of reaching Final Investment Decision (FID) for more than 10 projects by 2027. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with a presence in Denmark, Finland and the UK, Liquid Wind has approx. 60 employees. Liquid Wind has a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HyCap, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper.

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company and its roughly 7,000 employees make an important contribution to supply security in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters.



