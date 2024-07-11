2024 July 11 18:06

Yanmar and Amogy to explore ammonia-to-hydrogen integration for decarbonized marine power

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Yanmar) and Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to integrate Amogy’s advanced ammonia-cracking technology into Yanmar’s hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE). This collaboration seeks to pioneer a solution for decarbonizing marine power generation, according to the company's release.

The partnership will focus on combining Amogy’s technology with Yanmar’s H2ICE to provide low-cost hydrogen fuel. Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology uses state-of-the-art catalyst materials to break down ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability, minimizing heating and maintenance requirements. This integration promises a comprehensive clean energy solution for decarbonizing marine power generation.

Furthermore, building on this joint research, both companies will explore the potential for collaboration in developing maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems.



With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933.

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime, power generation, and heavy industry.