2024 July 11 17:36

COSCO Shipping receives first 7500 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC

On July 10, 2024, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized celebrated the naming of its first 7500-vehicle LNG dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), "Liaohekou," in Xiamen, Fujian, according to Xinde Marine News.

"Liaohekou" will carry over 5000 vehicles from brands such as BAIC, Liuzhou, BYD, and Chery to Europe, while its sister ship, "Minjiangkou," will soon set sail for the Gulf with 4800 vehicles.



These new vessels, designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute and built by Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group, feature state-of-the-art LNG dual-fuel engines and meet IMO TIER III emission standards. They boast 13 vehicle decks with a total capacity of 7500 CEU, providing substantial environmental benefits with reduced emissions.



COSCO Shipping Specialized is revolutionizing the automotive shipping industry by integrating "roll-on/roll-off" and "heavy lift" shipping modes, meeting diverse transport needs. With 157 routes, 60 ports, and 310 products, COSCO Shipping is enhancing China's automotive export capabilities.



COSCO Shipping and its joint venture Guangzhou Yuanhai Automobile Shipping Co., Ltd., have ordered 24 modern LNG dual-fuel car carriers, each with capacities ranging from 7000 to 8600 vehicles. This expansion will lead to a fleet of approximately 30 specialized car carriers by 2026, capable of transporting 700,000 vehicles annually, 80% of which will be clean energy vessels.



In 2023, COSCO Shipping transported 429,000 vehicles, and the first half of 2024 saw 215,000 vehicles shipped, a 7.5% increase year-on-year. With ongoing innovations and a strong commitment to green shipping, COSCO Shipping is poised to support Chinese automotive brands as they expand globally, contributing significantly to the "Made in China" initiative.