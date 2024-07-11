2024 July 11 17:06

Monjasa adds two tankers and targeting West Africa’s offshore industry

Global oil and shipping group Monjasa reveals additional ownership of the two tankers, Monjasa Rover (17,200 DWT) and Monjasa Hunter (7,858 DWT), according to the company's release. The latter joins as a unique fleet addition targeting length-restricted offshore oil and gas vessels in West Africa, including FPSOs.

These fleet additions come at a time where West Africa sees a higher marine fuels demand compared to 2023 levels due to the prolonged rerouting of cargo ships around Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Following this double tanker acquisition, Monjasa now controls more owned than chartered tonnage for the first time since its establishment in 2002. The Monjasa fleet now stands at 16 owned and 15 time charter vessels.

While Monjasa Rover replaces Monjasa Thunder (19,991 DWT), which was recently repositioned from West Africa to the Panama Canal, Monjasa Hunter brings new and specialised capabilities to the Monjasa fleet.



Monjasa took delivery of the two tankers Monjasa Rover (formerly Fure Nord) in Riga, Latvia and Monjasa Hunter (formerly Annelise Theresa) in Istanbul, Türkiye, respectively.

Both tankers were then dry docked for renewal surveys, name change and subsequent hull blasting and painting matching the Monjasa fleet design.

Overall, Monjasa’s West Africa operations consist of around 10 tankers while the Middle East & Africa region accounts for 28% of the company’s total volume of 6.5m tonnes of marine fuels supplied in 2023.