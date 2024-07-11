2024 July 11 13:41

NovaAlgoma orders the world’s largest cement carrier

The commitment for the unprecedent vessel has been just signed at Ningbo (China) by the founder and Chairman of Nova Marine Group, Mr. Giovanni Romeo, coadiuvated by the Group’s COO Salvatore Pugliese, and the chairman of the Chinese shipyard Xinle Shipbuilding, according to Nova Marine's release.

The 38,000 dwt cement carrier, the largest cement carrier ever, is expected for launching by end of 2026 and is already committed for a long term contract with one of the historical clients of the Group.

Such a huge size is not her sole outstanding feature; she will be, in fact, the first methanol dual- fuel cement carrier being so capable of burning either fuel or methanol (other units of the Group’s cement fleet are already dual-fuel but use LNG). Moreover, she will definitely achieve “zero emissions” in ports being equipped for cold ironing.

She will be sperimentally equipped with an innovative “Air lubricating system”. It is a system working on the concept of air injected under the flat bottom of the ship through micro air cavities and acting to reduce drastically the sea water resistance leading to increased efficiency, fuel consumption reduction and ultimately lower emissions.



The Group’s flagship lady shall be manned by 21 crew members and shall be RINA Classified.