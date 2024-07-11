2024 July 11 13:21

Steerprop selected to provide comprehensive propulsion systems for world's largest cable-laying vessel

Steerprop's fit-for-purpose propulsion system will help to maintain environmental performance and provide the manoeuvrability needed for operations in and around deeper offshore power projects, according to the company's release.



Set to be delivered in 2026, the Fleeming Jenkin will be the world's largest Cable-Laying Vessel (CLV) to date. By optimizing the propulsion system to be in line with the ship's operating profile, maritime environmental regulations, and customer requirements, Steerprop has done its part to ensure that the new CLV will also be the world's cleanest.



The Fleeming Jenkin is being built by China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen (CMHI) and will be owned by Jan De Nul Group. The main propulsion for the Fleeming Jenkin will come from four azimuth thrusters. Manoeuvrability will be enhanced by three tunnel thrusters and two retractable. An additional full main thruster and extensive spares package will also be supplied as part of the contract. In addition to the Fleeming Jenkin, Jan De Nul is also building a second identical vessel with three carousels and a cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes.



