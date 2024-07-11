2024 July 11 12:41

Integrated Wartsila propulsion package supports decarbonisation and efficiency goals for James Fisher tankers

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a fully integrated, mechanical drive, propulsion package for new 6000 dwt LNG-fuelled tankers being built for British fleet operator, James Fisher Everard Ltd., part of the James Fisher group of companies, according to the company's release. The ships are under construction by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng Co. in cooperation with design consultant FKAB Marine Design. The integrated package includes the high-performance Wärtsilä 25DF dual-fuel main engine. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 2024.

Under increasing pressure to reduce emissions, tanker owners are exploring solutions that will support the decarbonisation of their fleet and offer improved fuel economy, lower emissions, and flexibility in fuelling choices. Wärtsilä’s 25DF engine can support these ambitions, helping customers to deliver an efficient and low emissions fleet.



In addition to the Wärtsilä 25DF engine, the company will supply an integrated selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, a gas valve unit (GVU), gearbox and controllable pitch propeller (CPP), with seals and bearings. Included in the scope, Wärtsilä’s recently updated remote propulsion control system, featuring an enhanced ProTouch system, will improve ease of use and situational awareness for navigators and chiefs.



Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to take place during 2025.