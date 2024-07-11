2024 July 11 12:10

Valencia Port Authority signs an agreement with C.N.E. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells to promote hydrogen research

The Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has signed an agreement with CNH2 (C.N.E. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells) to promote research, technological development and implementation of hydrogen in the Valencian docks, according to the company's release.



At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Port Authority of València (PAV) has given the go-ahead to the signing of this agreement whose purpose is to give continuity to the authorization for the occupation of an area of 446m2 of port public domain in the north dock ‘Xità’ for the operation of a pilot station for mobile refueling of hydrogen.

Currently, the hydrogen station is being used by two vehicles associated with the operators Mediterranean Shipping Company Terminal Valencia, S.A. (MSC) and Valencia Terminal Europa, S.A. (VTE): the ReachStacker developed by Hyster, the 4×4 hydrogen tractor developed by Atena.

These vehicles can only be operated by specially trained and qualified port personnel, and a subgroup has been created to carry out this work.

The signing is part of the European H2PORTS project financed by the European Commission, specifically the Fuel Cells Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, the European organization in charge of financing and promoting hydrogen research, technological development and deployment.



The Audit Report of the consolidated annual accounts of Valenciaport has received the approval without qualifications from the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE). These year-end figures show a positive result of 26,327,927.73 euros and a turnover of 141.3 million euros, which means a decrease of 0.80% with respect to 2022; a variation resulting from the decreases in the ship rate, cargo rate and activity rate.



The Board of Directors of the PAV has resolved to ratify the actions of the president of the Port Authority of Valencia, Mar Chao, in the signing of the transactional agreement between Arcelor Mittal España S.A. and the Port Authority of Valencia, signed on June 13, 2024, in relation to the concession of its ownership in the Port of Sagunto that allows the maintenance of the system of bonuses foreseen in its concession, observing the opinion issued by the Council of State.



The Board of Directors has approved the adhesion of the PAV to the agreement between the Secretary of State for Security and Puertos del Estado for the installation of border control equipment in Spanish ports within the framework of the European Entry and Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).