2024 July 11 11:41

Long Beach, Los Angeles ports partner for zero-emissions future

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 30. The meeting will include updates on green shipping corridors, the ports’ Clean Truck Programs, and feasibility assessments for cargo handling equipment and drayage trucks, according to the company's release.

The meeting will be held in the Port of Los Angeles Board Room at the Harbor Administration Building, 425 S. Palos Verdes St. in San Pedro.

Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 90% for diesel particulate matter, 63% for nitrogen oxides, and 97% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.