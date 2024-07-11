2024 July 11 10:46

James Fisher completes its largest decommissioning project to date

James Fisher completes critical decommissioning operations offshore in the Gulf of Thailand as part of a major offshore operator’s wider asset end-of-life campaign, according to the company's release.



James Fisher has completed critical decommissioning operations offshore in the Gulf of Thailand as part of a major offshore operator’s wider asset end-of-life campaign.

The multi-million-pound contract included the removal of 25 offshore jackets utilising innovative technology, in-house equipment and expertise.

James Fisher utilised abrasive cut verification technology proven to reduce cutting times by 50 per cent, saving valuable project time.

James Fisher Decommissioning, part of James Fisher and Sons plc, extended its contract with a major offshore engineering, preparations, removal and disposal (EPRD) operator, making the project the largest to date for the offshore decommissioning specialist. The multi-million-pound offshore decommissioning project utilised real time cutting verification technology to remove 25 dormant gas platforms in support of the client’s wider asset end-of-life campaign.

During jacket removal, the visualisation of each abrasive cut made using James Fisher’s cut verification system ensures operations are completed successfully on the first attempt and without the need to reevaluate the initial cut. This saved valuable project time and improved efficiency for the client by reducing cutting times by 50 per cent.





