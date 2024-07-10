2024 July 10 18:00

MET Group secures long-term US LNG source from Shell

Swiss-based MET Group has entered into a long-term FOB (Free-On-Board) LNG purchase agreement, by signing a 10-year agreement with Shell. MET’s primary objective is to supply its European customers with US LNG, according to the company's release.

Through the long-term contract with Shell, MET Group is able to further diversify its LNG supply portfolio, helping to ensure security of supply for its customers across Europe, ranging from its own gas-fired power plant demand to energy-intensive industrial companies and SMEs and households. Alongside bolstering security of supply for MET’s European portfolio, this flexible LNG supply enables its diversification ambitions, allowing the company to extend its geographical scope to new regions such as Asia.

MET has one of the most diversified LNG import structures from a geographical perspective in Europe. The integrated energy company has long-term regasification capacity bookings in Germany, Croatia and Spain, and has imported into 8 different countries in recent years – including around the Mediterranean (Greece, Italy, Croatia, Spain), Northwest Europe (UK, Belgium, Germany) and the Nordic region (Finland). In 2023, MET delivered more than 30 cargoes of LNG to Europe.

MET Group is an integrated European energy company, headquartered in Switzerland, with activities and assets in natural gas and power markets. MET is present in 15 countries through subsidiaries, 30 national gas markets, and 39 international trading hubs. MET has extensive experience in operating green (renewable) and flexible (conventional) energy assets, thus providing the widest possible support to the energy transition. In 2023, MET Group’s consolidated sales revenue amounted to EUR 24.5 billion, with a total traded volume of natural gas amounting to 88 BCM and total traded electricity of 68 TWh.