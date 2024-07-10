2024 July 10 17:36

bp, Mitsui, Shell and TotalEnergies join to ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project

bp, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies are to be awarded a 10 per cent equity stake each in the Ruwais LNG project with ADNOC retaining a 60 per cent majority stake, according to the company's release. Separately, ADNOC has signed several new long-term LNG sales commitments with international partners, including for the delivery of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) with Shell and 0.6mtpa with Mitsui & Co., taking the committed Ruwais LNG production capacity to 70 per cent.

The partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted investment destination and builds on the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Ruwais LNG project, which was endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his capacity as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of ADNOC last month.

The Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power. It will leverage the latest technologies and AI to minimise emissions and drive efficiency.

The project consists of two 4.8mtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6mtpa. Natural gas is a crucial transitional fuel, generating lower-carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels, and the facility will more than double ADNOC’s UAE LNG production capacity to around 15mtpa, as the company builds its international LNG portfolio. The participation of bp, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies in the project is subject to customary regulatory clearances.





