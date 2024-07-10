2024 July 10 17:06

HD Hyundai Samho extends a pier at its shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla

HD Hyundai Samho, a shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, completed the extension of a pier that can accommodate up to 18 vessels at its shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla, according to JoongAng Daily.



The shipbuilding unit began the construction in July 2023 on the back of rising orders of environmentally friendly ships such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.



However, LNG carriers require twice as much docking time compared to regular ships, creating the need to expand the facility.



The pier consists of multiple dolphins, which are clusters of cylindrical pillars installed in the sea near the shore. Ships can dock on both sides of dolphins, which is not the case for traditional piers.



The newly completed pier, including its access road, spans 530 meters (1,739 feet) and is equipped with two large cranes to support ship construction and can accommodate up to four ultralarge ships.



In total, the shipbuilding subsidiary’s shipyard can simultaneously dock 18 ships, up from the previous 14 with its pier spanning 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles).





