2024 July 10 16:25

Ocean Power Technologies signs agreement with AltaSea to advance wave power projects

Ocean Power Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles (AltaSea). The joint aim is to explore exciting opportunities within the Blue Economy, according to the company's release.



OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets.

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America’s leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is an ocean technology campus that has become the hub for marine science, research, and education. AltaSea has 27 tenants exclusively focused on ocean innovation and research collaborations with numerous colleges and universities, including USC and UCLA – all finding solutions to climate change through the ocean. AltaSea is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world.