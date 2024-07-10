2024 July 10 15:52

WinGD completes type approval testing for new short-stroke engine size

Swiss marine power company WinGD has successfully completed type approval and factory acceptance testing for its X52-S2.0 engine, bringing a new option to shipowners in need of compact, medium-bore two-stroke engines. The tests at Yuchai Marine Power Co (YCMP) confirmed the engine’s performance and compliance, while the prototype project validated its ease of assembly and maintenance, according to the company's release.

The X‑S series succeeds the well-established RT‑flex50 and RT‑flex58 engines and is available in 52cm and 62cm bore sizes, with confirmed orders already for diesel, LNG and methanol configurations and an ammonia fuel option under development. The combination of small footprint and best‑in‑class fuel efficiency – around 10g/kWh lower than equivalent RT‑flex engines, a saving of around 4% depending on operating profile – make the new platform ideal for vessels requiring a compact, medium-bore solution.



The type approval tests followed similar successful tests for the larger X62-S2.0 engine at Dalian Marine Diesel in April. The first order for the X52-S2.0 was received in February 2023 followed by a second order with iSCR, WinGD’s on-engine NOx abatement solution, in July that year.



