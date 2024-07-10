  The version for the print
  • 2024 July 10 15:32

    PIL has the most reliable schedule among the top 12 container lines in Q2 2024

    Container schedule reliability has dipped to a level last seen in the pandemic fallout of 2021 and 2022, but remains well above the worst seen during pandemic-driven congestion, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    PIL had the most reliable schedule among the top 12 container lines in Q2 2024 when arranged by average delay time, breaking Maersk’s streak at the top since Q3 2021, according to eeSea’s latest container reliability scorecard.

    Average delay times across the market rose by more than 30% to 4.2 days from 3.2 days in Q1 2024, and on-time performance slipped to 25% from 27%. PIL was the only carrier among the top lines to see its average delays improved in the quarter, down to 2.6 days and a 27% on-time performance.

    eeSea’s methodology marks any delay of under 12 hours as on-time arrival, from data sources including container line published schedules and updates, AIS data, and port data.

    Maersk was beaten to the top spot by a margin of 0.1 days of average delay, and was followed by Zim and Wan-Hai Lines in third and fourth.

    Comparing performance of container alliances, Ocean Alliance had the lowest average delays, taking the top spot from non-alliance services, which performed best in Q1 2024 and from Q3 2020 to Q1 2023.

    Accounting for alliances and vessel sharing agreements (VSAs) by considering each vessel on which a carrier operates, CMA CGM topped eeSea’s VSA rankings with Maersk again taking second place.

    The report found multiple pressures on world trade with varying impacts by region.

    “All E/W trades were subject to negative factors like significant congestion, political instability, and fears over imminent strike actions; but the decline gained special momentum in AsiaEurope and East Coast North America,” the report said.

    Despite the noted threat of industrial action in the region, West Coast North America was the only region in the report to see an improvement in average delays, down to 3.6 days from 4.0 days in Q1.

    The schedule data showed the difficulties encountered at Singapore, which suffered the effects of schedule disruption due to rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea.

    “Singapore, one of the world’s largest transhipment hubs, came close to entering the Top-50 in Q2, but gained 2 days in average delay and fell from 62nd to 66th – likely due in part to severe congestion that lasted for six weeks,” said the report.

2024 July 10

18:00 MET Group secures long-term US LNG source from Shell
17:36 bp, Mitsui, Shell and TotalEnergies join to ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project
17:06 HD Hyundai Samho extends a pier at its shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla
16:45 Panama Canal plans new $1.6bn reservoir to address water shortages
16:25 Ocean Power Technologies signs agreement with AltaSea to advance wave power projects
15:52 WinGD completes type approval testing for new short-stroke engine size
15:32 PIL has the most reliable schedule among the top 12 container lines in Q2 2024
14:56 Fincantieri celebrates the keel laying of the first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts at the shipyard in Ancona
14:20 Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1
13:43 MOL announces delivery of bulk carrier Green Winds, 2nd vessel equipped with wind challenger hard sail propulsion system
13:23 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower deploy wind-assisted propulsion technology on vessel that set sail this month
12:43 MEYER WERFT to build Disney Wish-сlass сruise ship for Oriental Land Company to operate in Japan
12:25 South African Maritime Safety Authority try to rescue a cargo ship that ran aground on Cape west coast
11:50 SAAM Terminals partners with Next Port AI to boost digital solutions in ports
11:10 HD Korea Shipbuilding launches translation service for foreign workers
10:41 Kelvin Hughes awarded second phase VTS Radar System contract by Port of Marseille Fos
10:07 Hengli Group to invest an additional 9.2 billion RMB to build the Hengli Heavy Industry Industrial Park
09:46 X-Press Feeders starts Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol

2024 July 9

18:04 A historical replica of the Russian frigate Shtandart was denied access to Finistère ports
17:26 Freight rates for VLCC from the US to the key Asian market down more than 20 per cent since late May
17:06 Boskalis to acquire all remaining shares in Smit Lamnalco
16:42 Gautam Adani plans to build ships at Mundra Port
16:19 Singapore port congestion threatens to gum up global trade
15:56 Eastern Shipbuilding awarded contract to construct four escort tugs for Saltchuk
15:39 Ports in Texas assess the damage from Hurricane Beryl
14:12 Berge Bulk announced the successful installation of four emissions-reducing Rotor Sails on the Valemax ore carrier
13:54 Wartsila simulators to support Singapore's Wavelink Maritime Institute with preparing crew for shipping's sustainable fuels
13:24 MPA and NYK form partnership to advance maritime sustainability, digitalisation and manpower development
12:43 H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU car carrier
12:12 Value Maritime to decarbonise two ForestWave general cargo sister ships
11:42 DNV rules create new in-operation class framework, enable hydrogen vessels and on-board carbon capture
10:45 Danaos orders five container vessels with an aggregate price of $509 million
10:14 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in Seaber.io, specialising in the digitalisation of bulk shipping

2024 July 8

18:02 Port of Hamburg named "Best Global Seaport"
17:30 Amsterdam will reduce number of sea cruises by half in 2026 and aims for the terminal to leave the city in 2035
17:10 Pantheon Tankers ship damaged after hitting reef off the Cayman Islands
16:48 Fratelli Cosulich orders two chemical bunkering tankers at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
16:24 Maersk charters four 8,700 TEU container ships from SFL Corporation
15:53 Valencia Containerised Freight Index decreases in June by 1.30% to 1,585.67 points
15:30 KBR green ammonia technology selected by OCIOR Energy in India
14:55 Singapore and Malacca Straits sea robbery incidents down 50% in H1
14:34 Jotun announces renewal of contract with Angelicoussis Group
13:58 Canada port strike ruled illegal by industrial relations board
13:22 Golar LNG signs agreement for 20-year FLNG deployment in Argentina
12:51 Norway restricts port access for Russian fishing fleet
12:13 Iranian destroyer capsized off the coast of Bandar Abbas
11:42 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 492.5 bln-won orders for 4 vessels
11:24 MOL Coastal Shipping holds naming and launching ceremony for Japan's 1st methanol-fueled coastal tanker
10:38 ClassNK receives report of inappropriate behavior of Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX
09:59 Maersk awarded “3PL Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year

2024 July 7

16:18 Nuclear propulsion could transform maritime with more reliable, emissions-free and longer-lived ships, LR report says
15:03 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
14:19 CSL highlights major ESG achievements in its sustainability report
14:02 WINDEA CTV delivers inaugural fleet of new, U.S.-built CTVs
12:11 Vitol International Shipping awards two LNG bunkering vessels contract to Nantong SOE
10:48 Funding secured for the Constanta Port expansion project

2024 July 6

15:06 New Times Shipbuilding bags 12 LNG dual-fuel containerships
13:57 Seatrium secures two-year LNG carriers, tankers and bulkers retrofit contract from Angelicoussis Group
12:14 Yang Ming’s 11,000-TEU container ship became the first foreign-flagged vessel in South Korea to bunker biofuel
10:27 Ocean Yield invests in LNG carriers with long-term charters

2024 July 5

18:00 New vehicle terminal at Barcelona port to facilitate China car imports
17:13 Terntank adds fifth tanker to wind/methanol-ready fleet
16:57 Balearia adds LNG dual fuel fast ferry Magarita Salas to its fleet
15:58 Fincantieri launches the cruise ship "Viking Vesta"
15:43 Global ship orders down 45 percent to 2.43 million CGT in June 2024
15:22 Technip Energies and SBM Offshore reach implementation of Ekwil, a company dedicated to Floating Offshore Wind
14:53 ADNOC and JBIC sign $3 bln green financing agreement
14:13 Maersk Offshore Wind, a new company to accelerate offshore wind deployment
13:41 CSL and BCI Minerals partner to build advanced transhipment vessel for Mardie Project
13:11 Red Funnel announces a new partnership with Artemis Technologies