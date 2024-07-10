  The version for the print
  2024 July 10 14:20

    Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1

    Container volumes at the world’s third largest container port Ningbo-Zhoushan port were up in the first half of 2024 as it sees additional international services, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    The Chinese port handled 19.17 million teu in the first half an 8.4% increase year-on-year, further enhancing its position as a leading logistics hub.

    The port’s cargo throughput was 708 million tons, a growth rate of 4.2% year-on-year.

    In the first half of this year, Ningbo-Zhoushan port said it continued to improve logistics efficiency and distribution network, newly opened up three international trading services.

    The number of sea-river combined services also increased to 33.

    Earlier this month, Zhejiang Seaport Group and DP World inked partnerships deal to strengthen port logistics and shipping routes between Jebel Ali port and Ningbo-Zhoushan port, focusing on attracting shipping companies to establish additional maritime routes between the two ports and encouraging shipping lines to cooperate through slot exchanges and vessel space purchases on the Dubai-Ningbo route.

2024 July 10

14:20 Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1
13:43 MOL announces delivery of bulk carrier Green Winds, 2nd vessel equipped with wind challenger hard sail propulsion system
13:23 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower deploy wind-assisted propulsion technology on vessel that set sail this month
12:43 MEYER WERFT to build Disney Wish-сlass сruise ship for Oriental Land Company to operate in Japan
12:25 South African Maritime Safety Authority try to rescue a cargo ship that ran aground on Cape west coast
11:50 SAAM Terminals partners with Next Port AI to boost digital solutions in ports
11:10 HD Korea Shipbuilding launches translation service for foreign workers
10:41 Kelvin Hughes awarded second phase VTS Radar System contract by Port of Marseille Fos
10:07 Hengli Group to invest an additional 9.2 billion RMB to build the Hengli Heavy Industry Industrial Park
09:46 X-Press Feeders starts Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol

2024 July 9

18:04 A historical replica of the Russian frigate Shtandart was denied access to Finistère ports
17:26 Freight rates for VLCC from the US to the key Asian market down more than 20 per cent since late May
17:06 Boskalis to acquire all remaining shares in Smit Lamnalco
16:42 Gautam Adani plans to build ships at Mundra Port
16:19 Singapore port congestion threatens to gum up global trade
15:56 Eastern Shipbuilding awarded contract to construct four escort tugs for Saltchuk
15:39 Ports in Texas assess the damage from Hurricane Beryl
14:12 Berge Bulk announced the successful installation of four emissions-reducing Rotor Sails on the Valemax ore carrier
13:54 Wartsila simulators to support Singapore's Wavelink Maritime Institute with preparing crew for shipping's sustainable fuels
13:24 MPA and NYK form partnership to advance maritime sustainability, digitalisation and manpower development
12:43 H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU car carrier
12:12 Value Maritime to decarbonise two ForestWave general cargo sister ships
11:42 DNV rules create new in-operation class framework, enable hydrogen vessels and on-board carbon capture
10:45 Danaos orders five container vessels with an aggregate price of $509 million
10:14 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in Seaber.io, specialising in the digitalisation of bulk shipping

2024 July 8

18:02 Port of Hamburg named "Best Global Seaport"
17:30 Amsterdam will reduce number of sea cruises by half in 2026 and aims for the terminal to leave the city in 2035
17:10 Pantheon Tankers ship damaged after hitting reef off the Cayman Islands
16:48 Fratelli Cosulich orders two chemical bunkering tankers at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
16:24 Maersk charters four 8,700 TEU container ships from SFL Corporation
15:53 Valencia Containerised Freight Index decreases in June by 1.30% to 1,585.67 points
15:30 KBR green ammonia technology selected by OCIOR Energy in India
14:55 Singapore and Malacca Straits sea robbery incidents down 50% in H1
14:34 Jotun announces renewal of contract with Angelicoussis Group
13:58 Canada port strike ruled illegal by industrial relations board
13:22 Golar LNG signs agreement for 20-year FLNG deployment in Argentina
12:51 Norway restricts port access for Russian fishing fleet
12:13 Iranian destroyer capsized off the coast of Bandar Abbas
11:42 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 492.5 bln-won orders for 4 vessels
11:24 MOL Coastal Shipping holds naming and launching ceremony for Japan's 1st methanol-fueled coastal tanker
10:38 ClassNK receives report of inappropriate behavior of Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX
09:59 Maersk awarded “3PL Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year

2024 July 7

16:18 Nuclear propulsion could transform maritime with more reliable, emissions-free and longer-lived ships, LR report says
15:03 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
14:19 CSL highlights major ESG achievements in its sustainability report
14:02 WINDEA CTV delivers inaugural fleet of new, U.S.-built CTVs
12:11 Vitol International Shipping awards two LNG bunkering vessels contract to Nantong SOE
10:48 Funding secured for the Constanta Port expansion project

2024 July 6

15:06 New Times Shipbuilding bags 12 LNG dual-fuel containerships
13:57 Seatrium secures two-year LNG carriers, tankers and bulkers retrofit contract from Angelicoussis Group
12:14 Yang Ming’s 11,000-TEU container ship became the first foreign-flagged vessel in South Korea to bunker biofuel
10:27 Ocean Yield invests in LNG carriers with long-term charters

2024 July 5

18:00 New vehicle terminal at Barcelona port to facilitate China car imports
17:13 Terntank adds fifth tanker to wind/methanol-ready fleet
16:57 Balearia adds LNG dual fuel fast ferry Magarita Salas to its fleet
15:58 Fincantieri launches the cruise ship "Viking Vesta"
15:43 Global ship orders down 45 percent to 2.43 million CGT in June 2024
15:22 Technip Energies and SBM Offshore reach implementation of Ekwil, a company dedicated to Floating Offshore Wind
14:53 ADNOC and JBIC sign $3 bln green financing agreement
14:13 Maersk Offshore Wind, a new company to accelerate offshore wind deployment
13:41 CSL and BCI Minerals partner to build advanced transhipment vessel for Mardie Project
13:11 Red Funnel announces a new partnership with Artemis Technologies
12:43 PIL launches the market’s first China Calcutta Service
12:25 Louis Dreyfus Armateurs contracts Strategic Marine for an additional pair of new CTVs
10:53 Greek shipowners’ orders are on track for a new record in 2024
10:32 OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at 2024 AFLAS Awards
09:56 Yang Ming receives AFLAS Award for Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia

2024 July 4

20:14 SUEK’s founder Melnichenko says with global price of $20, coal to be used forever
18:02 Russian Government’s oil revenue was up almost 50% in June - Bloomberg
17:22 Headway Technology to provide fuel supply systems for four methanol- fuelled bulkers