MOL announces delivery of bulk carrier Green Winds, 2nd vessel equipped with wind challenger hard sail propulsion system

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on July 10, the Green Winds, a 63,896 DWT Ultramax bulk carrier equipped with the Wind Challenger hard sail wind power propulsion system, was completed at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. MOL Group company MOL Drybulk Ltd. will operate this new vessel.

This is the second of a total of nine MOL Group vessels that have been or will be equipped with the Wind Challenger, and the world's first crane vessel equipped with the Wind Challenger.

The Wind Challenger is a device developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding that converts wind energy to propulsive force using telescoping hard sails. With the Wind Challenger, the vessel is expected to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 7%-16%, depending on the ship route and other conditions.