2024 July 10 13:23

BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower deploy wind-assisted propulsion technology on vessel that set sail this month

BHP, together with Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) and Norsepower, completed the retrofit installation of a Norsepower Rotor Sail onboard the M/V Koryu, a combination carrier operated by Nippon Marine (member of the SENKO group and owned by SENKO (60%) and JX Advanced Metals (40%)) that will carry copper concentrates from Chile to Japan and sulphuric acid from Japan to Chile. The NPRS installation was carried out in June 2024, and the M/V Koryu is en route on her maiden voyage post NPRS installation from Japan to Chile, according to the company's release.

The rotor sail, standing 35 metres tall with a diameter of 5 metres, has a tilting foundation that allows it to be lowered down to facilitate cargo loading and discharge operations at ports.

The Norsepower Rotor Sail is a modernised version of the Flettner rotor. The technology is based on the Magnus effect, that harnesses wind to improve ship fuel efficiency. When wind conditions are favorable, NPRS allows the vessel’s main engines to be throttled back, saving fuel and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by reducing the power needed to maintain speed and voyage time.

The parties had previously announced the partnership to collaborate on the initiative with the aim of reducing GHG emissions from maritime transportation between Chile and Japan.

Based on advanced simulations and Norsepower’s real-world performance data, the use of NPRS is estimated to provide a 5-6 percent fuel savings, on average, on the route between Chile and Japan and is expected to make M/V Koryu the best performing vessel in its category when measured for the vessel’s GHG emissions intensity.

BHP, PPC and Norsepower will be monitoring the NPRS performance onboard the M/V Koryu to determine the actual fuel savings and associated GHG emissions reduction.