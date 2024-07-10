2024 July 10 12:43

MEYER WERFT to build Disney Wish-сlass сruise ship for Oriental Land Company to operate in Japan

The Oriental Land Company (OLC) has commissioned MEYER WERFT to build a Disney Wish-class cruise ship for the Japanese market. Bernard Meyer has signed the shipbuilding contract in Tokyo. The new ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2028. OLC, which operates the Disney theme parks in Japan, is expected to commence operation of the ship by early 2029, according to the company's release.

The Oriental Land Company reached a decision to enter into the cruise business in Japan, and has concluded an agreement with Disney to bring the magic of Disney cruise to the Japanese market for the first time.



MEYER WERFT has already delivered the Disney Wish, the first ship in the Wish class, to Disney Cruise Line in 2022. The two sister ships Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny are already under construction in Papenburg and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.



Established in 1960, Oriental Land Co., Ltd. owns and operates the Disney theme parks in Japan based on its agreement with Disney. It opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, Tokyo DisneySea, the first ever ocean-themed Disney theme park, in 2001, and operates Tokyo Disney Resort which includes hotels, a monorail, and a retail-dining-entertainment complex. More recently, in June 2024, it opened Tokyo DisneySea’s eighth themed port Fantasy Springs, bringing further evolution to Tokyo Disney Resort.