2024 July 10 11:50

SAAM Terminals partners with Next Port AI to boost digital solutions in ports

SAAM Terminals closed a global collaboration agreement with Next Port AI, the technology subsidiary of the global company Moffatt & Nichol, to implement their new platform that combine DigitalTwin and Artificial Intelligence technologies: a digital replica of the port´s physical assets, processes and systems that is created from real-time data collected from sensors and other IoT (Internet of Things) technologies, and used to analyze, predict and optimize the port´s performance, according to the company's release.

This solution, which will be implemented in two pilots, will enhance operational excellence and optimize the Terminal Operating System (TOS), which manages and automates operations platform across its terminals.

By integrating a sophisticated data platform, NextPort AI will connect THE TOS and other critical systems, adhering to industry standards such as DCSA and TIC4.0, to support decision making and exception handling in the terminals control rooms. The goal of this integration is to maximize asset performance and streamline centralized planning.



The system uses Machine Learning algorithms and Artificial Intelligence techniques, fundamental to process information and generate valuable background with advanced analytics.