2024 July 10 10:07

Hengli Group to invest an additional 9.2 billion RMB to build the Hengli Heavy Industry Industrial Park

July 7th, the Dalian Municipal Government, Changxing Island Economic Zone Management Committee, and Hengli Group signed the "Hengli Heavy Industry (Dalian Changxing Island) Industrial Park Industrial Development Agreement", according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, Hengli Group will invest an additional 9.2 billion RMB to build the Hengli Heavy Industry (Dalian Changxing Island) Industrial Park. The project aims to achieve an annual steel processing capacity of 1.8 million tons and a construction capacity of 7.1 million deadweight tons.

This expansion will focus on high-value green vessels and advanced marine equipment, including very large crude carriers (VLCC), ultra-large liquefied gas carriers, ultra-large container ships, offshore floating production storage and offloading units (FPSO), and offshore floating wind drilling platforms. The goal is to establish a modern, intelligent, and green world-class shipbuilding and marine equipment manufacturing base.

In 2022, responding to the State Council's directive on revitalizing existing assets and expanding effective investment, Hengli Group established Hengli Heavy Industry Group. The group ventured into the shipbuilding industry by acquiring the long-idle assets of the former STX (Dalian) and has since been dedicated to creating a world-class high-end shipbuilding base.

With a focus on shipbuilding, marine engineering, engines, and precision casting, the Hengli Heavy Industry Industrial Park became fully operational last year and has already delivered two vessels ahead of schedule. This initiative represents a significant example of private enterprises revitalizing assets and expanding investment, contributing to the economic revitalization of Northeast China.