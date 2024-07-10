2024 July 10 09:46

X-Press Feeders starts Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol

X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, has started Europe’s first scheduled feeder network in which the vessels are powered by green methanol, a sustainable marine fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65%, according to the company's release.

The industry milestone coincided with today’s naming and christening ceremony in Rotterdam of X-Press Feeders’ first dual-fuel methanol-powered vessel.

The newly christened vessel, named Eco-Maestro, is the first of 14 dual-fuel vessels X-Press Feeders has on order. X-Press Feeders plans to deploy these vessels mostly on routes in Europe, creating Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol.

The initiative coincides with the EU’s implementation this year of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) for maritime shipping, creating an impetus for shippers to use more sustainable shipping channels. Fuel EU Maritime regulations starting in January 2025 will also mandate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity on energy used on board ships.

X-Press Feeders first methanol-powered feeder network offers services:

Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX): Rotterdam > Antwerp Bruges > Helsinki > Tallinn > HaminaKotka > Rotterdam

Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX): Rotterdam > Antwerp Bruges > Klaipeda > Riga > Rotterdam

Green bio-methanol is a more sustainable fuel because it is a renewable energy source produced from the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues.

X-Press Feeders is using green methanol that is independently certified in Europe under ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification).

The company chose the Port of Rotterdam as the base for Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol because Rotterdam is Europe’s largest port and is fully equipped to handle green methanol refuelling.