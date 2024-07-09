2024 July 9 18:04

A historical replica of the Russian frigate Shtandart was denied access to Finistère ports

A prefectoral decree dated July 7, 2024 has just banned the training ship Shtandart from Finistère ports, in accordance with a new European regulation targeting historic ships with pre-existing links to Russia before February 2022. Since its exclusion, this replica of an 18th-century Russian frigate has been the subject of growing controversy, according to BoatNews.



For several weeks now, controversy has surrounded the participation of the training ship Shtandart in the Fêtes maritimes de Brest, scheduled for July 12-17, 2024. A historic replica of a Russian frigate, Shtandart was denied access to Finistère ports by a prefectoral decree dated July 7, 2024. This decision is the result of a recent amendment to European Union regulations, including "historic replica ships" in the restrictive measures aimed at vessels that flew the Russian flag before February 2022.



The "Shtandart", built in 1999 in St. Petersburg by a team led by naval architect Vladimir Martus, is a faithful replica of an 18th-century Russian frigate. Primarily used as a training ship, she takes part in educational voyages designed to promote friendship between peoples and pass on ancient maritime traditions. Despite her Russian origins, Shtandart has often docked in European ports to take part in various maritime and cultural events.



France recently adjusted its port policy to include "historic replica ships" in restrictive measures, under Regulation (EU) 833/2014 amended on June 24, 2024.

Faced with this ban, the crew of the Shtandart expressed their disappointment and denounced a form of " harassment. "They stress that the Shtandart represents no threat to public order. They emphasize that the Shtandart poses no threat to public order, and stress its educational and cultural role in promoting international exchanges between sailors and maritime enthusiasts. They call for recognition of the ship's peaceful mission, far removed from current political tensions.





