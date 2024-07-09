  The version for the print
    Eastern Shipbuilding awarded contract to construct four escort tugs for Saltchuk

    Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has been awarded a contract to construct four new escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine. The vessels will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities, with delivery expected in 2026, according to the company's release.
     
    “As the West Coast’s premier tug operator for more than a century, it’s critical that we continue to innovate and provide ship assist services in a manner that prioritizes safety and minimizes environmental impact,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s president and CEO. “The combination of Robert Allan team’s naval architecture and engineering experience and ESG’s proven history of building best-in-class vessels will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with the most reliable service on the West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska.”

    Over the past 20 years, ESG has successfully delivered 35 ship assist tugs to satisfied customers. This contract marks the beginning of Saltchuk Marine’s long-term fleet renewal project, with the new tugs set to support West Coast port operations and comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements.

    VESSEL SPECS:
    Customer – Saltchuk
    Delivery – 2026
    Type – Ship Assist/Escort Tug
    Length, overall – 84′-0″ (excluding fenders)
    Breadth, moulded – 42′-0″
    Depth, moulded – 14′-0″
    Draft, navigation – 18′-7″
    Accommodation for – 8 persons
    Speed, ahead – 12 knots
    Bollard Pull, minimum – 95 Short Tons (86.2 MT)
    Main Engines – Caterpillar 3516E, EPA Tier 4, 3500 hp (2610 kW) @ 1,800 rpm
    Thrusters – Schottel RudderPropeller SRP 510
    Hawser Winch – Markey Machine DEPGF-52, 75HP, Single Drum Class II Winch
     
    Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) is an American owned and operated shipbuilder with three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast. They build world class vessels for national defense and commercial clients, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters. ESG is the largest private sector employer in Northwest Florida and is a 2017 recipient of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Small Business of the Year award.
     

