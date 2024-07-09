2024 July 9 15:39

Ports in Texas assess the damage from Hurricane Beryl

Ports in Texas were assessing the damage from Hurricane Beryl on Monday with some facilities reopening and others remaining closed, according to Seatrade Maritime.



Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday causing widespread flooding, debris and power outages.

Port Houston said that after conducting preliminary assessments of its facilities, power, and systems, all terminals would remain closed on Tuesday 9 July. As work continues to repair damage the port said it would update by 4pm local time on 9 July whether disruptions to operations would continue on Wednesday 10 July.



The Port of Galveston posted on social media platform X at 7pm on 8 July that port offices were closed due to power outages.

The Port of Corpus Christi, the largest energy port in the US, said that as port personnel assessed damage from the storm no significant impact had been reported. It said port offices were scheduled for normal operations on Tuesday 9 July.



The Port of Corpus Christi Channel has reopened following the USCG Captain of the Port (CoTP) Corpus Christi rescinding Port Condition Zulu for the waterway.