Berge Bulk announced the successful installation of four emissions-reducing Rotor Sails on the Valemax ore carrier

2024 July 9 14:12

Berge Bulk announced the successful installation of four emissions-reducing Rotor Sails on Berge Neblina, a 388,000 DWT Valemax Ore Carrier.

Each of the four Rotors Sails, designed by Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd, stand 35 metres tall and 5 metres in diameter. The Rotor Sails are integrated with a bespoke folding deployment system, that allows them to lay flat to mitigate impact on air draught and cargo handling operations when in port, according to the company's release.

With the newly installed Rotor Sails, Berge Neblina is expected to save more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel annually.

Following the installations during Berge Neblina’s scheduled dry docking at Yulian Shekou shipyard in China, the vessel is now on her way to Brazil.

Rotor Sails, also known as ‘Flettner Rotors’, harness wind power through vertical cylinders that rotate, utilising the Magnus Effect to provide additional thrust to the vessel. By leveraging wind energy, Berge Neblina will see increased efficiency by reducing the load on the main engine while maintaining speed, therefore substantially reducing fuel consumption and resulting in lower carbon emissions.

This news follows a string of other decarbonisation efforts announced by Berge Bulk in recent months. Last October, Berge Bulk unveiled four BARTech WindWings on Newcastlemax vessel, Berge Olympus. In March, Berge Bulk announced the order of two ammonia-fuelled bulkers for delivery in 2027. Meanwhile, the company is making steady progress with its commitment to fully offset all scope 1 emissions by 2025 and plant 25 million trees by 2026.



Berge Bulk is one of the world’s leading independent dry bulk owners and has an outstanding record for its reliable, safe and efficient delivery of commodities around the world. Starting out with 12 vessels in 2007, the company now owns, operates, and manages a fleet of 90 safe and fuel-efficient vessels, equating to more than 15 million DWT.



