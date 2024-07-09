2024 July 9 13:54

Wartsila simulators to support Singapore's Wavelink Maritime Institute with preparing crew for shipping's sustainable fuels

Technology group Wärtsilä has supplied its new dual-fuel engine simulator technology for Wavelink Maritime Institute (WMI), the maritime training arm of the Singapore Maritime Officer’s Union (SMOU). The navigational and technological simulators are a central feature of the simulation suite at WMI, according to the company's release.

Sustainable fuels will play an integral role in the maritime industry’s goal of achieving net zero in shipping by 2050. However, an important part of this transition requires crew to be upskilled to handle these new and alternative fuels. The state-of-the-art Wärtsilä simulator technology is specifically designed to train seafarers in the latest efficiency concepts and prepare them for operating with the next generation of marine fuels.

The dual-fuel simulators include a virtual reality element to replicate realistic scenarios with different fuels and engine types. They also incorporate cloud-based simulation combined with Wavelink’s own learning management system to provide blended learning experiences.



The simulation suite also includes a full-mission bridge with 270-degree visualisation, and a part-task bridge with 120-degree visualisation for ultimate hands-on ship handling training in compliance with international standards. The technical simulators include full-mission and multi-functional network class-room set-ups for engine-room and liquid cargo handling training.



Wärtsilä began its partnership with WMI in 2014 with the launch of a maritime simulation centre, including a class of 16 workstations. An integrated engine room and liquid cargo handling simulator class of 20 workstations was also delivered for the training of engineering watchkeeping personnel.