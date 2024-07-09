2024 July 9 13:24

MPA and NYK form partnership to advance maritime sustainability, digitalisation and manpower development

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen their partnership and accelerate maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation, and manpower development efforts. The MoU was signed by Mr Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, and Mr Takaya Soga, President and Group Chief Executive, NYK, on 2 July 2024, according NYK's release.

MPA and NYK will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at promoting a sustainable maritime industry. The partnership will include promoting the safe use of maritime fuels such as biofuels, methanol and low or zero-carbon ammonia through a phased approach.

Both parties will discuss maritime training programs for seafarers on ammonia-fuelled vessels and other sustainability-related skills and competencies to support the industry’s transition towards alternative low or zero- carbon fuels, including leadership programs for local professionals.

MPA is responsible for the overall development and growth of the maritime domain and Port of Singapore. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrival tonnage crossed 3 billion Gross Tonnage and remains the world’s busiest transshipment hub, with a total container throughput of 39.0 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) was founded in 1885 and is one of the world's leading transportation companies. At the end of March 2023, the NYK Group was operating 811 major ocean vessels, as well as fleets of planes and trucks. The company's shipping fleet includes 379 bulk carriers, 122 car carriers, 54 container ships (including semi-containerships), 86 LNG carriers (including those owned by equity method affiliates), 70 tankers, 36 wood-chip carriers, one cruise ship, and 99 other ships (including shuttle tankers and multipurpose and project cargo vessels).