2024 July 9 12:43

H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU car carrier

Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and China Shipbuilding Trade have signed and delivered Glovis Sunshine, a 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier built for H-LINE Shipping, according to Offshore Energy.

The vessel was delivered on July 3, 2024, nearly two months ahead of the contract period.

This is said to be the sixth car carrier delivered by GSI which was completed and delivered ahead of time. Glovis Sunshine is 200 meters long and 38 meters wide. It has a designed draft of 8.6 meters and a designed speed of 19 knots. It has 12 vehicle decks, four of which are liftable, and can carry 7,000 household cars.

According to GSI, the vessel has the capacity to load electric vehicles and meets the Korean Register’s electric vehicle classification requirements. The car carrier will be leased to Hyundai Glovis, a logistics company under South Korea’s Hyundai Group, for operation.

In May 2024, Hyundai Glovis signed a shipbuilding contract with GSI for six 10,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs). This vessel type was jointly developed and designed by GSI and Shanghai Ship Design Institute and is said to be “the world’s largest” dual-fuel car carrier. The six-ship order is part of a batch of 10,000 CEU dual-fuel car carriers to be built by GSI and operated by Hyundai Glovis.