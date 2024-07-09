2024 July 9 12:12

Value Maritime to decarbonise two ForestWave general cargo sister ships

Value Maritime advances ForestWave sustainability strategy with the supply of two 3MW Filtree Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) and Carbon Capture units for the general cargo vessels FWN Sea and FWN Sun, according to the company's release.



Value Maritime (VM) is collaborating with ForestWave, a prominent player active in the multipurpose shortsea segment, to retrofit two 10,600 DWT general cargo vessels with VM’s advanced emission reducing Filtree EGCS system and integrated Carbon Capture unit.



This marks the first contract between Value Maritime and ForestWave. The Filtree system with carbon capture and storage technology, capable of capturing up to 10% of CO2 emissions, will be installed on the FWN Sea and FWN Sun at the Value Maritime quay in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The plug-and-play Filtree unit, which includes the carbon capture feature, is based on unique and patented technology. Its compact design differentiates it from other exhaust gas cleaning systems, allowing for easy installation on these types of vessels.

ForestWave has opted for a next generation 3MW Filtree with a 10% carbon capture rate and the option to upgrade to a 30% carbon capture rate. The CO2 will be collected in a dedicated tank onboard. The installations are scheduled for late 2024, with close collaboration between the two companies ensuring a seamless process.



The Filtree system is based on innovative technology that filters sulphur, CO2 and 99% of ultra-fine particulate matter from the vessels’ exhaust streams. The CO2 capture and storage system will help to reduce emissions further. With this, CO2 is captured from the vessel's exhaust and stored in tanks onboard. This is then discharged onshore where it can be used, for example, in the sustainable cultivation of greenhouse crops, in methanol plants, or stored underground.



Value Maritime’s vision is to dramatically decrease the environmental footprint of shipping and significantly contribute to improving the overall sustainability of the maritime industry. Since 2017, their technology has been helping shipowners and operators increase their competitiveness by achieving valuable emission reductions and financial savings.



ForestWave was founded in 2003 and has grown rapidly since 2011. Active in the multi-purpose shortsea segment, the majority of the vessels they operate are in the size between 4.000 and 12.500 ton carrying capacity, fly Dutch flag, and have ice class and cranes. These vessels are operated mainly in European waters and the Atlantic Basin.



ForestWave activities include commercial management (35 vessels), technical and crew management (24 vessels) and ship owning. Today they employ an office staff of 48 people and on board of its vessels about 250 seafarers.