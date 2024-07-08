2024 July 8 18:02

Port of Hamburg named "Best Global Seaport"

The Port of Hamburg has won the "Best Global Seaport" in the "Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards" during a ceremony in Shanghai on Wednesday (June 25, 2024), according to Hamburg Business. It had prevailed over the ports of Singapore, Shanghai and Long Beach for this year's award. The awards are presented by the "Asia Cargo News" magazine for freight, logistics and supply chain companies in Asia. This is the third win for Hamburg after previous awards in 2018 and 2019.



The awards are presented to leading service providers such shipping lines, airports and seaports, as well as logistics and third-party logistics companies. Over the past ten years, the Port of Hamburg has also won the "Best Seaport - Europe" award six times.