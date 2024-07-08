2024 July 8 17:30

Amsterdam will reduce number of sea cruises by half in 2026 and aims for the terminal to leave the city in 2035

The city of Amsterdam will limit the number of sea cruises that moor at the Passengers Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) from 190 to a maximum of one hundred per year from 2026 onwards, according to the company's release.

The PTA will also immediately return to one berth and cruise ships will be required to use shore power by 2027. The aim is a departure of the PTA from its current location on Veemkade in 2035. With these measures, the city is implementing the municipal council's wish to put an end to the cruise terminal in Amsterdam. Banning cruise ships is also part of a broad package of measures to limit the growth of tourism and combat nuisance.

Research agency Berenschot has carried out an in-depth analysis on behalf of the city of Amsterdam in which the various interests are inventoried and weighed. Discussions were held with many stakeholders from the industry, city, region and national government. With the proposed measures, the council follows the recommendations from Berenschot's report.



Reducing sea cruises is also one of over a hundred measures to achieve a sustainable visitor economy. Besides reducing the tourist crowds, the measure also has positive effects on the reduction of pollutant emissions such as particulate matter, nitrogen and sulfur oxides and CO2 emissions. Not just because of the arrival of fewer ships, but also due to the obligation to have shore power from 2027 onwards. The use of shore power also ensures less noise pollution from moored ships. Sea cruising remains a particular polluting sector of tourism that uses non-sustainable energy sources such as diesel oil and LNG, which are needed while sailing at sea, through the North Sea Canal and across the IJ to the docks.



Rotterdam can take over 40 sea cruises that will no longer be allowed to dock in Amsterdam starting 2026. The restriction will reduce spending by sea cruise passengers and shipping companies in the city. Mainly due to less spending by tourists in, for example, museums, catering, shops and excursions, but also due to less fuel consumption. For the city this means less income because less tourist tax is collected, and because of a lower dividend payment as a shareholder of the Port Authority. The financial consequences of the decision will be included in the next budget memorandum. No consequences of this decision are yet expected in the 2025 budget.



In consultation with the government (Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management), the Port Authority and the province of North Holland, a financial and legal feasibility study will be carried out in the coming period into a possible relocation of the PTA to the Coenhaven. Based on this feasibility study, the council will decide in consultation with the government, the Port Authority and the province of North Holland whether relocation is feasible by 2035.