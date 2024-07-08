2024 July 8 17:10

Pantheon Tankers ship damaged after hitting reef off the Cayman Islands

A probe has been launched after a Greek tanker suffered hull damage after grounding in the Cayman Islands, according to TradeWinds.

Investigators are also examining damage to a reef caused by the 50,000-dwt MR Sea Elephant (built 2009) on Saturday, the Cayman government said.



The Marshall Islands-flag ship is being monitored as a precautionary measure, the government said.

The Department of the Environment, Coast Guard, Maritime Authority and other government agencies are investigating to determine the extent of damage to the vessel and reef, it added.



The vessel is operated by Pantheon Tankers in Athens. The company said in a statement the ship grounded under pilotage. “The master activated the vessel’s emergency response plan and informed local authorities and all involved parties,” Pantheon added. An initial crew assessment revealed some structural damage to the vessel, Pantheon said.

It confirmed the vessel was successfully refloated, and was awaiting further inspection. Pantheon has activated its emergency response plan.



This is the second casualty incident in the area in the past three months involving a Greek vessel. The Cayman Compass reported that in April the 2,478-teu boxship SC Montana lost power and needed a tow 20 miles west of Little Cayman. Its engines failed en route from Jamaica to Cuba. A passing bulker helped in towing the ship safely away from the island. The container vessel is owned by Conbulk Shipping of Piraeus, and operated by CMA CGM of France, according to UK shipbroker Clarksons.