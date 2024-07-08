2024 July 8 15:30

KBR green ammonia technology selected by OCIOR Energy in India

KBR announced its green ammonia technology, K-GreeN, has been selected by OCIOR Energy for its plant located in Odisha’s Gopalpur region, India. This will be the 10th KBR-licensed green ammonia plant globally and the first to be located in India, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a technology license, proprietary engineering design, equipment, and catalyst solutions to OCIOR for a green ammonia plant with capacity of 600 metric tons per day. Additionally, KBR will help OCIOR’s plant to achieve the optimal levelized cost of ammonia production.

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed nearly 260 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.



KBR employs approximately 35,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.



