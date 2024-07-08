2024 July 8 14:55

Singapore and Malacca Straits sea robbery incidents down 50% in H1

Enhanced enforcement and arrests have led to major drop in sea robbery in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore according to ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC), Seatrade Maritime reported.

In a dialogue session with the shipping industry, including the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Information Fusion Centre (IFC) and industry associations, ReCAAP revealed that there had been 51 incidents of piracy and armed robbery reported in the Asia region in the first half of 2024, down 16% year-on-year.

It said that the key shipping lane of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore had seen a 50% drop in the number of sea robbery incidents which it credited to increased surveillance and arrests made by the littoral states of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.



While the situation in the Straits has improved ReCAAP said it remained an area of concern to the industry. At dialogue Intertanko updared participants on the association’s recent engagements with Indonesian government agencies on maritime security concerns.



Natarajan said momentum on enforcement needed to be maintained and all parties should not let down their guard.