2024 July 8 14:34

Jotun announces renewal of contract with Angelicoussis Group

Jotun officially announced the extension of its contract with Angelicoussis Group for an additional two years for the DryDock, Seastock, and NewBuilding projects of the Group, according to Naftemporiki.



Both companies are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and service, ensuring continued success over the next two years.



Angelicoussis Group is a privately owned group of shipping companies, founded in 1947 by Antonis I. Angelicoussis. Through Athens-based companies, Maran Tankers, Maran Gas, and Maran Dry, it operates a modern fleet, serving oil, gas, and dry cargo markets, in a safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable manner. Today, with an operating fleet of 141 vessels with a total DWT of 24,18 million metric tons and a total cbm of 9,80 million, the Angelicoussis Group is the largest shipping group owned by Greek interests and one of the world’s largest privately owned fleets. Continuing its rapid expansion, the Group has 24 vessels currently under construction.



The Jotun Group is one of the leading paint manufacturers in the world. With a wide range of interior decoration and exterior protection products, the Jotun products can be found in more than 100 countries. Jotun was founded in Sandefjord, Norway, in 1926. The Group consists of 67 companies and 40 production facilities worldwide, and the more than 10,300 employees are united by a strong company culture, the Penguin Spirit.