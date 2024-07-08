2024 July 8 12:13

Iranian destroyer capsized off the coast of Bandar Abbas

An Iranian destroyer, dubbed Sahand, capsized off the coast of the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, wounding several individuals, according to the Iranian Army.

The destroyer of the army's naval forces was undergoing maintenance in the port city when it lost balance and capsized due to the infiltration of water into its ballast tanks, the army said in a statement on its website.

According to the statement, the vessel has been rebalanced, and the injured have been transferred to the hospital.

Sahand is a class of domestically produced Iranian light frigates. With a length of 95 meters, it has a helicopter deck and electronic warfare systems and is armed with cruise anti-ship missiles.

It joined the Iranian Navy's southern fleet in December 2018.