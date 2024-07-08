2024 July 8 10:38

ClassNK receives report of inappropriate behavior of Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX

On July 5th, ClassNK received report from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX that improper rewriting of data concerning fuel consumption rate had been conducted during the shop trial of marine engines manufactured by them.

According to these companies, 950 engines from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and 414 engines from IMEX had improper rewriting, and about 60% of these engines had been installed to vessels under ClassNK registry.

This inappropriate conduct has also been reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) in Japan on the same day. ClassNK will investigate the facts in cooperation with MLIT and work together with each flag state serving as the regulatory authority, to ensure the environmental and safety performance of the affected engines.