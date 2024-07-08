  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 8 10:38

    ClassNK receives report of inappropriate behavior of Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX

    On July 5th, ClassNK received report from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX that improper rewriting of data concerning fuel consumption rate had been conducted during the shop trial of marine engines manufactured by them.

    According to these companies, 950 engines from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and 414 engines from IMEX had improper rewriting, and about 60% of these engines had been installed to vessels under ClassNK registry.

    This inappropriate conduct has also been reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) in Japan on the same day. ClassNK will investigate the facts in cooperation with MLIT and work together with each flag state serving as the regulatory authority, to ensure the environmental and safety performance of the affected engines.

Другие новости по темам: ClassNK, engine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 8

18:02 Port of Hamburg named "Best Global Seaport"
17:30 Amsterdam will reduce number of sea cruises by half in 2026 and aims for the terminal to leave the city in 2035
17:10 Pantheon Tankers ship damaged after hitting reef off the Cayman Islands
16:48 Fratelli Cosulich orders two chemical bunkering tankers at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
16:24 Maersk charters four 8,700 TEU container ships from SFL Corporation
15:53 Valencia Containerised Freight Index decreases in June by 1.30% to 1,585.67 points
15:30 KBR green ammonia technology selected by OCIOR Energy in India
14:55 Singapore and Malacca Straits sea robbery incidents down 50% in H1
14:34 Jotun announces renewal of contract with Angelicoussis Group
13:58 Canada port strike ruled illegal by industrial relations board
13:22 Golar LNG signs agreement for 20-year FLNG deployment in Argentina
12:51 Norway restricts port access for Russian fishing fleet
12:13 Iranian destroyer capsized off the coast of Bandar Abbas
11:42 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 492.5 bln-won orders for 4 vessels
11:24 MOL Coastal Shipping holds naming and launching ceremony for Japan's 1st methanol-fueled coastal tanker
10:38 ClassNK receives report of inappropriate behavior of Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine and IMEX
09:59 Maersk awarded “3PL Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year

2024 July 7

16:18 Nuclear propulsion could transform maritime with more reliable, emissions-free and longer-lived ships, LR report says
15:03 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
14:19 CSL highlights major ESG achievements in its sustainability report
14:02 WINDEA CTV delivers inaugural fleet of new, U.S.-built CTVs
12:11 Vitol International Shipping awards two LNG bunkering vessels contract to Nantong SOE
10:48 Funding secured for the Constanta Port expansion project

2024 July 6

15:06 New Times Shipbuilding bags 12 LNG dual-fuel containerships
13:57 Seatrium secures two-year LNG carriers, tankers and bulkers retrofit contract from Angelicoussis Group
12:14 Yang Ming’s 11,000-TEU container ship became the first foreign-flagged vessel in South Korea to bunker biofuel
10:27 Ocean Yield invests in LNG carriers with long-term charters

2024 July 5

18:00 New vehicle terminal at Barcelona port to facilitate China car imports
17:13 Terntank adds fifth tanker to wind/methanol-ready fleet
16:57 Balearia adds LNG dual fuel fast ferry Magarita Salas to its fleet
15:58 Fincantieri launches the cruise ship "Viking Vesta"
15:43 Global ship orders down 45 percent to 2.43 million CGT in June 2024
15:22 Technip Energies and SBM Offshore reach implementation of Ekwil, a company dedicated to Floating Offshore Wind
14:53 ADNOC and JBIC sign $3 bln green financing agreement
14:13 Maersk Offshore Wind, a new company to accelerate offshore wind deployment
13:41 CSL and BCI Minerals partner to build advanced transhipment vessel for Mardie Project
13:11 Red Funnel announces a new partnership with Artemis Technologies
12:43 PIL launches the market’s first China Calcutta Service
12:25 Louis Dreyfus Armateurs contracts Strategic Marine for an additional pair of new CTVs
10:53 Greek shipowners’ orders are on track for a new record in 2024
10:32 OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at 2024 AFLAS Awards
09:56 Yang Ming receives AFLAS Award for Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia

2024 July 4

20:14 SUEK’s founder Melnichenko says with global price of $20, coal to be used forever
18:02 Russian Government’s oil revenue was up almost 50% in June - Bloomberg
17:22 Headway Technology to provide fuel supply systems for four methanol- fuelled bulkers
16:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering secures $328.6 mln contract for two VLACs
16:03 TotalEnergies launches the new generation of its Pangea 4 supercomputer
15:57 United European Car Carriers chooses Titan for major liquefied biomethane deliveries
15:23 ADNOC Drilling awarded $733 mln contract for three newbuild island rigs
14:55 Winning International places an order for six ore carriers
14:25 VLCCs might play spoilsport in the LR market
13:54 Technip Energies, Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco and OPEN-C Foundation selected for French floating wind project PAREF
13:22 SolarDuck and RWE successfully install offshore floating solar pilot Merganser off Dutch coast
12:41 GTT receives an order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
12:21 DP World partners with Zhejiang Seaport Group to strengthen UAE-China trade
11:51 Ocean Power Technologies partners with Unique Group for autonomous vehicle services in the Middle East
11:24 Hanwha picks TMC for LNG carriers
10:58 All of Sweden’s core ports retain status in revised TEN-T Regulation

2024 July 3

18:00 Euronav NV announces name change from Euronav NV to CMB.TECH NV
17:18 DOF Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Maersk Supply Service
16:47 Vitol invests in future of LNG bunkering by securing three LNG bunkering vessels
16:25 CEVA Logistics and Bolloré Logistics to move forward under one unified brand—CEVA Logistics
15:50 MOL Group launches "Low Carbon and New Energies" organization within its Exploration and Production Division
15:24 TotalEnergies to partner with SLB for a more sustainable energy
14:41 Cargotec updates its reporting structure due to the demerger, effective from 30 June 2024
14:24 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
13:41 HHLA opens hydrogen test field in the Port of Hamburg
13:06 LR signs MoU with H2Terminals and partners on UK green hydrogen
12:43 SFL orders LNG-powered containerships in China
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement will ensure optimal Exhaust Gas Cleaning System efficiency for two Nautica vessels